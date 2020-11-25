Watch Dogs: Legion Multiplayer Mode Delayed To 2021

Ubisoft is brought out another installment to the Watch Dogs franchise this year. Watch Dogs Legion throws players into London where a new regime has taken control of the United Kingdom. Instead of having a single protagonist to go through the campaign, Ubisoft developed the game to have players take on a number of different characters. Overall, players will be recruiting NPCs to join DedSec however, you will want to track down characters that have unique sets of skills that will help specific missions.

Once you recruit the character, players will be able to take control as that character progress. However, if that character dies during the game then they will be lost forever meaning you’ll be switching through an assortment of characters. That’s of course how the game was meant to be enjoyed, but you can play the title with this feature off. At any rate, this title has been released for players to enjoy, but it may have some holding off a bit to enjoy the title with a friend.

There is a multiplayer component being added into this game since it was not ready to release at launch. Fortunately, it wasn’t just completely scrapped, but instead, Ubisoft was taking their time to craft the game up for its release in December of this year. Unfortunately, that date has been changed as its instead been shifted towards a release in early 2021.

“As part of our commitment to fixing the game’s issues, we’ve decided to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021. This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the Online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode.”

Ubisoft has released a new blog post where they have announced they are currently working on different fixes and clearing bugs from the game. This ultimately means that the multiplayer game mode was pushed out of its December release in order to ensure the single-player component runs smoothly.

Source: Ubisoft