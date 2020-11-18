Expect A Packed Year For Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves came out in 2018 as an action-adventure game as a service type of release. Players were able to dive into a pirate game with friends as they loot, plunder, and attacked other pirates that were sailing into their territory. It’s a game made to be played with friends, however, it doesn’t look like there is going to be anything slowing this game down. In fact, fans of the game or newcomers should expect a rather packed 2021 for Sea of Thieves content.

This game has already received plenty of updates over the past couple of years. With each new update and expansion packs came extra content that ranged from items, missions, to general system fixes. However, as mentioned, this coming year should see plenty of more Sea of Thieves content for fans to enjoy.

Unfortunately, we don’t know just what all is planned at the moment for the game. Sea of Thieves’ recent blog post from Rare makes note that 2021 will see some significant changes to the game not only in terms of content but how the developers will support the title. We’re expecting some major news to roll out soon, but those of you who were on the fence of hopping onto Sea of Thieves today due to the game being out for a couple of years shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

For now, it looks like you can still jump on and enjoy everything Sea of Thieves has available on the Xbox One, PC, and the Xbox Series X/S. Well, of course, keep tabs on the game and update you when we find out just what new content is being pushed out for players to enjoy. In fact, if you would like our take on the game from when it first launched, we have a Before You Buy episode upload that you can enjoy down below.

Source: Sea of Thieves