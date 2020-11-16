PlayStation 5 Owners Are Starting To Complain Over Loud Noises

There is a ton of hype and anticipation going into 2020. This was the year that both Microsoft and Sony had plans to bring out their next-generation video game console platforms. Of course, none of us could have predicted that we would be going through a worldwide health pandemic outbreak. In fact, this becomes such a massive problem worldwide that markets in various areas are locking down, coming off of a lockdown, or rumors spiraling around that another lockdown is in the works. However, while there was plenty of issues that were presented from this coronavirus pandemic, it wasn’t going to stop either company from delivering their console on time.

In fact, both the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 are available to purchase. Of course, finding units at this point is a bit tough. Without pre-ordering units, there wasn’t much hope of finding a unit readily available in the marketplace. Likewise, we didn’t expect to see some of these pre-order units taking as long as they are from hitting the marketplace on time. Instead, we are finding that some retailers are even alerting consumers that their pre-ordered console could take until the very end of December before it arrives.

While these consoles are usually not too risky of being scarce for those that pre-order units, there are some concerns about players purchasing a new console right out of the gate. There’s always the possible dud found within the mix, but more so there is the potential of some console units just not performing as well as they should be. This is usually the cause of revisions and even at times delivering the console in a more slim chassis.

We’ve seen the Xbox Series X come out with some issues according to various reports online such as a unit shipping with a loose screw and loud disc drives but now it’s Sony’s turn. There is a new circulation of reports going up online that the PlayStation 5 is making a loud humming noise. This is not pinned down to what exactly it is, but there are apparently some consoles that are louder than others.

Source: Gamerant, YouTube