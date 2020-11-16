Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC Was Published Without Achievements By Accident

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise had been waiting for over a year to see what the next mainline installment would be after the 2018 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey release. It was the beginning of May that we got the reveal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next epic installment to the long-running franchise. As the name suggests, this game will be putting players into a new tale set in the Viking age where players take the role of a Viking leader during an expansion. With a few kingdoms spread across the land and the ability to build up your own settlement, this could be quite an immersive world to take in. There’s even word of a season pass that will grant players some Beowulf levels, though we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see just what all this game entails.

With the video game out now for players to enjoy, it looks like there is one platform that is missing some content. PC players are finding that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes packed without any achievements to unlock. This is a big reason why some platforms and digital clients are picked over others as you can build up your online gamer resume of sorts. It’s a means to show your accomplishments and if you completely finished a video game. However, as mentioned, there weren’t any achievements featured on the PC platform which had some gamers wondering if this was simply a chosen decision on Ubisoft’s part.

Fans were quick to bring up this issue online through the official forums of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and vent over this potential decision by Ubisoft. This actually started to make rounds online as well but it’s been since cleared up a bit. It looks like there was an issue initially getting the achievements up on the PC platform and its absence in its release was completely by accident. However, we’re not sure what this may mean for players that proceed through the game without the achievement support.

We’re hopeful that the achievements earned are simply unlocked right away and it doesn’t become an issue in which players have to replay the game campaign all over again. For now, we’ll have to wait and see, but with that said, you can pick up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla right now for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5 platforms.

Source: Gamesradar