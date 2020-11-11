PlayStation Advert Features Gamers Trying Out The PS5

The 2020 year was filled with a bunch of unexpected events. It’s been a wacky year and there’s a ton of moments that stands out in 2020, but no one will forget the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. This virus essentially shot down 2020 and made some pretty drastic changes to our daily lives. However, for the video game industry, there is a bit of an upside to 2020 and that’s the new video game console platforms.

Both Microsoft and Sony have committed to delivering their next-gen consoles this month with the Xbox Series X/S already available in the marketplace. However, Sony is gearing up for their PlayStation 5 release tomorrow which will hit most markets. However, marketing is still going strong for next-generation video game console platforms and recently Sony is thrown together a new series.

Through the official Sony PlayStation YouTube account, Sony has stated up the PS5 First Play series which puts an individual behind the PlayStation 5 and have them experience it for the first time ever. There are two particular video uploads that feature Tennis star athlete Naomi Osaka and actor Michael B Jordan who got to try out two video game titles on the PlayStation 5.

For Naomi Osaka, the titles demoed were Spider-Man Miles Morales and Resident Evil Village. According to Naomi’s commentary, she was impressed by the DualSense controller as it was able to really immerse the experience of playing through these games. It’s a big component to the PlayStation 5 as Sony opted to make the DualSense with several haptic feedback features such as advanced vibration settings to resistance triggers.

Meanwhile, Michael B Jordan had a chance to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Spider-Man Miles Morales. It seemed that Michael B Jordan was impressed by the visuals of the gameplay and just how fast everything was able to boot up and play. You can check out both videos from the First Play above and below.

Source: YouTube [1][2]