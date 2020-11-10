Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Is Finally Coming To Steam

Overall, what’s considered to be the third official movie installment to the Ghostbusters film franchise, 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Video Game released as a massive hit. With the story being helped by the works of both Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, two of which were behind the story of the Ghostbusters franchise and acted in the films, fans of the media series quickly flocked to see just what the third film was supposed to be about before it essentially became the video game.

Now that several years have passed, fans of the franchise or newcomers to this video game installment can once again find the title readily available as a remaster. For those who didn’t play the title originally, Ghostbusters: The Video Game was set two years after the events of Ghostbuster II. Players take on the role of a recruit who is being trained on how to deal with paranormal activities in New York City.

This remastered edition gives the game a facelift visually, but it will remain the same mechanics that development studio Terminal Reality created for the game. The game was launched already for several current platforms, but on the PC side of things, the title was an Epic Games Store exclusive. Epic has struck several deals to secure video games prior to their release with Steam users forced to wait out at least a year before getting access.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is one of those Epic Games Store exclusives. The title is now finally coming to the Steam platforms. Those of you who waited for this game can find the title available starting on November 17, 2020. Of course, the game is already available for the likes of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.









