Don’t Count On Expandable Storage For PlayStation 5 At Launch

2020 was quite the anticipated year for the video game industry. This would be the year that both Sony and Microsoft would bring out the next-generation video game console platforms into the market. However, no one could have predicted what would happen not long after 2020 with the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. After markets worldwide were hit with the virus, there wasn’t much we could to do but quarantine and keep away from others to avoid spreading the virus.

This caused lockdowns around the world and it also meant that there was a halt in production for different products. As a result, some of us assumed that we may not see the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5 hit the marketplace on time. That’s not going to be the case as both companies confirmed that the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X would be releasing this month. Fortunately, that’s good news for those that want to enjoy the latest consoles, but that doesn’t mean that it’s smooth sailing. In the past, we heard from Sony stating that the PlayStation 5 wouldn’t be available on store shelves during launch.

Instead, those that wanted to receive a unit at launch would have to pre-order a console ahead of time. From there, consumers could either pick up a unit or have it delivered. This was all done in hopes of further preventing the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, you won’t be able to camp out at your local retailer to experience the console launch. Now it looks like those of you who wanted to bump up the storage space for your PlayStation 5 won’t be able to at launch.

We know that the PlayStation 5 would be using NVMe SSDs but they would have to be select models that would be compatible with the console. The Verge was able to confirm that expandable storage drives will be something supported in a future update. Just how much longer after the PlayStation 5’s launch we will have to endure. Especially knowing that the console will have rather limited storage space available on the platform.

