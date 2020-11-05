Sony PlayStation 5 Has Sold Out In Japan

2020 has been quite the anticipated year for the video game industry. We knew that this would be the year that both the Microsoft and Sony companies would be bringing out their next-generation video game console platforms into the market. However, none of us could have predicted the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak that occurred around the world. This prompted plenty of gamers to ask if these consoles would even hit the marketplace this year or if we would see a delay push the platforms into 2021.

That’s not going to be the case as both companies have trekked forward towards a launch this month. Still, with so many lockdown measures being placed and infected, there was likely a bit of a hit in some areas for the manufacturing of these consoles. As a result, it would be interesting to see just how many units actually were able to get out into the markets when the launch is finally over. However, it looks like there will be a slight pause in units being ready for purchase in Japan.

For a little while now retailers in Japan were accepting pre-orders for the PlayStation 5. However, now it looks like Japan has completely sold out on available units for the console. This means that there won’t be any more pre-orders available for the console at launch. This may even allow some flippers to sell their consoles at a higher cost than before. Unfortunately, we don’t know just how long of wait consumers in Japan will have to endure before more units will be available for purchase again.

PlayStation Japan has announced that the PlayStation 5 is completely sold out in Japan until launch at least; no new pre-orders will be accepted for nowhttps://t.co/SVoBv1sM1f pic.twitter.com/E70BsD2W62 — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 5, 2020

This may leave some to wonder just how many units will be available in other markets around the world. Only time will tell, but for now, it looks like that might be the only area right now that has completely sold out on available units for the time being. Those looking to secure a unit may want to go ahead and purchase a PlayStation 5 pre-order while supplies last. It’s worth noting that units won’t be available in retail stores but will be available for purchase online during launch.

Source: Twitter