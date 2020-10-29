Far Cry 6 & Rainbow Six Quarantine Has Been Delayed

This has been quite an unusual year. Worldwide we’ve been dealing with a health pandemic outbreak, known as the coronavirus. It’s caused some serious changes in how we go about our daily routines. Nearly everywhere, there was some sort of quarantine or lockdown order where we stayed inside, refrained from visiting friends, or dining at our favorite restaurants. It’s been a struggle for so many of us and it’s certainly put some jobs into jeopardy. For the video game industry, nearly every studio has transitioned to working at home.

That transition had some issues which caused employees to work from home rather than as a team. What this translated to was the delay of several video game projects. While we have a better hand at working remotely and studios are getting projects done, there are still some titles being forced to endure delays still. You likely all heard about CD Projekt Red having to delay Cyberpunk 2077 once again to ensure it’s ready for the worldwide release. Now it looks like Ubisoft is joining in with some of their upcoming projects.

Two titles have been delayed which are games we haven’t seen much about, to begin with. It looks like Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine is being pushed back from their intended release dates, but it looks like both will still see a launch at some point in 2021. It’s all due to the pandemic and the long process it takes to craft these games when employees are working remotely. Still, there’s plenty of questions left unanswered for these titles.

Both games have been teased before but fans have been waiting for more information to come out on just what these titles will offer when they do launch. At the very least, it looks like we can still expect these games to release within the upcoming year if no other issues prove problematic for developing the titles.

Source: VGC