Cyberpunk 2077 Delay May Be Due To Current-Generation Consoles

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out this year has been Cyberpunk 2077. The hype is only building for CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG title and over the past couple of years, we’ve been marking our calendars on just when we can get a copy. While fans have been enduring a few delays in the past, it looked like the official launch date was nearly upon us. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case as we got hit with yet another delay but this push back only will take less than a month longer than initially intended.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently hit the gold status and it left many of us assuming that nothing would prevent the video game from hitting its intended launch date of November 19, 2020. That’s not the case as CD Projekt Red recently took to the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account and alerted fans that the game was pushed back to December 10, 2020. This had split reactions with some feeling that the delay would simply mean a better overall experience while others were frustrated over having to endure another waiting period to get this game.

We didn’t get a full detailed reason behind the delay other than the development studio was hoping to get the title to run well across all platforms. This delay was a surprise all around and even the developers working at the studio didn’t get a heads up on the push back to December. Now a new financial conference call for CD Projekt Red has revealed what platforms are running well right now for the game. According to the reports online, it looks like the studio is having no problems running Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and the next-generation console platforms.

Where the studio is falling behind is the current-generation console platforms which need a bit more attention. We’re not sure just how far off the consoles are compared to the likes of next-gen releases and the PC platforms. However, it seems that the studio will be able to tweak the optimization enough to let the title release on December 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and the Google Stadia platforms.

