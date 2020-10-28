CD Projekt Red Developers Had No Clue About Cyberpunk 2077 Delay 

One of the most anticipated video game titles slated to release this year has been and continues to be Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red has a massive following after their work on The Witcher trilogy so it comes to no surprise that there was fans eager for the title well before it had any notable trailers. It’s clear that this studio knows just how to give an RPG an incredible amount of attention and detail for fans to go through. With Cyberpunk 2077, fans are itching to dive into the futuristic world of Night City as they take on mercenary jobs. Speaking of attention to detail, there are several storylines that players can go through which are selected right from the start of the game.

Unfortunately, while the studio has continued to bring in hype for this incredible video game title, the same fans had to endure several delays. It’s been a constant battle with fans marking their calendars for the anticipated launch and it wasn’t long ago that the title reached the fabled gold status. This is when the retail version of the game is complete but now the studio has announced that they are pushing the game back once again away from the intended November launch date and is instead slated to release on December 10, 2020.

According to the tweet that was sent out from the studio, the game delay was a result of the development team needing a bit more time to ensure all the platforms the game releases on will run smoothly. There are certainly some split emotions online over this recent delay announcement. Some fans are fine with the delay as long as it translate to a more solid video game experience when the title launches. Others have been more vocal over the frustration of having to endure delays especially one that comes less than a month before the title’s intended launch.

At any rate, some fans are wondering just how many developers within the studio knew about this delay announcement. Oftentimes we’ll hear rumors and supposed insider information alerting fans of what may be coming out from a studio beforehand. This announcement was nothing that fans had expected which prompted an individual online to ask a leading industry insider, Jason Schreier, his thoughts on the matter.

All of them found out at the same time we did – CDPR sent an internal email simultaneously with the public tweet — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 27, 2020

Jason is well-known for delivering some sound and credible information. According to the industry insider, none of the development team knew that Cyberpunk 2077 was going to get delayed out of November and into December. This announcement only came through an internal email released during the same moment that the official tweet went out.

For now, we can mark our calendars, once again, for Cyberpunk 2077’s release on December 10, 2020, as it’s slated to launch on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia platforms.

