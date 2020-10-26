CD Projekt Red Comments On Cyberpunk 2077 Cut Material

CD Projekt Red is a massive video game development studio. After their incredibly successful run of The Witcher video games, the development team has shifted their attention to a new IP and one that has had fans itching to get their hands on a copy. Cyberpunk 2077 has been on plenty of gamers’ minds for years now.

We’ve waited patiently and now with less than a month away, we’ll soon have the ability to dive into the video game and take everything in. If you’re familiar with CD Projekt Red’s previous works, you know that not only do they pay attention to the details and lore, but the video games are rather extensive.

You can put well over a hundred hours to compete with everything. Chances are, most didn’t compete The Witcher 3 fully but the campaign alone would put nearly fifty hours into your platform of choice. That’s a massive video game and that could sway some newcomers into Cyberpunk 2077 as it means you’ll have a game to really dive into and focus your attention. However, there’s been news that the development team has scrapped some content and that has some players worried.

Fans shouldn’t be too worried as the development team released a statement on their official discord server. According to the statement, fans who may not be familiar with game development could find that scrapping content is a bad idea. However, developers scrap content all the time and for a ton of different reasons. Developers may find that their projects are better off without certain aspects or better ideas take over their time and effort. As a result, the scope of the project can change and the content originally had may get tossed out.

There shouldn’t be any worry about content or even game length for Cyberpunk 2077. Your favorite games all likely had plenty of content cut out. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and GeForce Now platforms.









Source: Pure PlayStation