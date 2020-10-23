Little Nightmares II Halloween Trailer Is Quite Unsettling 

After being told there were no plans for a sequel, Tarsier Studios surprised the world during Gamescom 2019 with a trailer to Little Nightmares 2. This platformer with survival-horror elements scattered throughout follows a new character named Mono that is accompanied by Six. So far, we know that the game will be taking place after the events of the first installment so while Six had escaped the Maw, there is still plenty of horrific terrors waiting outside. Players will be taking the role of Mono while they attempt to reach the Black Tower, a location that is being controlled by a secret broadcaster.

The gameplay footage showcased so far shows just what we would expect from this franchise. A series of unexpected creatures and unsettling atmospheres. If you were a fan of the original installment then chances are you will be thrilled to diving into this next game. However, we still have a little ways to go as the title is not releasing until 2021. With that said, there is a new trailer available today.

Little Nightmares II’s Halloween trailer once again showcases some spooky areas and puzzles that players will have to solve. Of course, at the end of the trailer, we received the announcement of the Stay Tuned Bundle. It’s a Bandai Namco Entertainment Store Exclusive so don’t expect this bundle to be available within the local retailers.

Little Nightmares II Stay Tuned Bundle

Little Nightmares II Physical Copy

CD Soundtrack

Sticker Board

Mono & Six Diorama

Artbook

Steelbook

Themed TV Box

As mentioned, Little Nightmares II is slated to release next year, February 11, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. The game is also slated to release on both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S sometime later on within the year.









