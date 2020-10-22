Atari Is Back With A New Console Launching Next Month

Most of you were probably not around for the Atari heyday. I wasn’t even around for that but it’s an iconic video game console and brought video games to homes around the world. While the Atari company didn’t really thrive as well later on with home consoles, the company is still widely known and it looks like there may be a niche console release that could have some feeling a bit nostalgic. For some players, we could be seeing the purchase of the Atari VCS next month.

For most gamers, eyes are on November for the anticipated next-generation video game console platform launches. November 2020 will see the release of both the next-generation Microsoft console, the Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, along with Sony’s PlayStation 5. However, you might not have expected Atari to throw out their own video game console platform. The Atari VCS is a slim console and gives off a look of the original Atari 2600. However, it’s made for modern-day gaming and home entertainment. This console comes packed with over 100 video game titles mainly arcade classics and home Atari video game releases. However, it looks like there may be some additional games that players can download as well through a digital storefront accessible on the console.

Furthermore, the console will provide the usual services that you can find in other modern-day consoles. This includes access to the likes of premium streaming services with up to 4k resolution and 60 FPS. There’s even an ability to develop your own games and applications to share with others. However, what you might find interesting is that there is the ability to sideload an operating system.

While the Atari VCS runs through a Linux-based OS, consumers can install any OS they would like through a bootable USB drive such as Windows 10. This could allow players to turn the console into a home PC as well. Unfortunately, the cost of the device is also relatively pricey. While coming in cheaper than the next-generation platforms, the Atari VCS will still cost players $389.99. That’s certainly an entry price that will sway away those who may purchase the unit purely for the novelty of a new Atari console.

Source: T3