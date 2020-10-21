Cyberpunk 2077 Has Motion Capture For Dubbed Languages

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles that are launching this year has been CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. This is a game being developed by the same folks behind the popular The Witcher trilogy and for several years now the studio has been working on this next big open-world RPG title. While it’s always best to hold off hyping up video games too much as there’s always the dreaded downgrades and even missing features at times when the title eventually launches, CD Projekt Red has been known for delivering a quality product.

In fact, fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 for several years well before we got any official trailers for the title. The hype is only growing for the game and it’s for good reason too. The development team behind the project is known for delivering some highly detailed and immersive video game titles. Cyberpunk 2077 has been showcased online so far as being filled with content and a rather lived-in world. The attention to detail is still blowing fans’ minds and today we’re finding out that the development team paid attention to even the languages used in the game.

It’s an area that is often missed out on video games and that’s the dubbed languages and lip-sync. Fortunately, those of you who may have to expect the same issue to be present in Cyberpunk 2077 will be surprised to see that the development team ensured that each language is accounted for with the lip syncs. This is something that was generated by facial animation technology by Jali Research.

This video is a really nice glimpse into the generated facial animation tech by @JALIResearch in #Cyberpunk2077.

Announced through Cyberpunk 2077’s senior quest designer and coordinator Philipp Weber’s Twitter account, it looks like CD Projekt Red worked alongside Jali Research to provide the lip-sync across all the languages featured in the game. This is quite the technical feat and proves just how much attention went into this game. In fact, a full breakdown of the process that went into this animation is highlighted in a video which you can view below.

As for Cyberpunk 2077, the video game is less than a month away. We recently had a new teaser to further hype the game’s launch up by actor Keanu Reeves. Players interested in the game can expect the game to release on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and GeForce Now platforms.

