Rainbow Six Siege Is Heading To Xbox Game Pass

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege came out back in 2015 and over the years the Ubisoft team has continued to make updates and bring out new content for fans. It’s a competitive FPS tactical shooter that features a few different game modes. Over the years, the title has remained a premium video game which means that you have to purchase a copy before you’re able to actually able to play it. Most of these games that are competitive titles that you see at various tournaments are free-to-play with the development team receiving support through various in-game purchases.

That’s something that fans have wondered if Ubisoft would make the game free-to-play with support coming from the likes of season passes and in-game content purchases. For now, Ubisoft has refrained from going that route, but it looks like that those who have an Xbox Game Pass subscription will see Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege hit the digital service.

This week, @XboxGamePass members can join the fast-paced, highly competitive, and ever-evolving multiplayer experience in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Details here: https://t.co/xp3iowKh8K — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) October 19, 2020

It’s been unveiled on the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account. First the game was teased this past weekend before getting the official announcement post. In the meme, we get a look at a castle under siege with six rainbows. All-in-all, it’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege which should soon have a massive influx of players. For those of you who were thinking about purchasing a copy but already own Xbox Game Pass, you’ll already have access to the title.

Currently, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available on multiple platforms. Since its 2015 launch, you can expect this game to be available on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. Furthermore, it’s been confirmed that the game will also see a launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X /S later this year.

Source: Twitter