CSK&D Seeks Videos From Those Affected By Joy-Con Drift 

After the Nintendo Wii U was found to not be the big hit that Nintendo had hoped for, the company went to work and brought out its successor, the Nintendo Switch. This was a massive hit as it provided gamers a hybrid console platform. The device could work as a traditional home game console meanwhile it could be taken on-the-go as a handheld gaming platform. On top of that, there was a slew of big first-party support titles along with third-party video game releases. Things were looking up for Nintendo and fans alike. However, there is one problem that quickly became apparent.

If you owned the Nintendo Switch for very long you would have noticed the problem as well. The Joy-Con controllers can become faulty. It’s been dubbed the Joy-Con drift, in which an analog stick can register a movement despite not being touched. It’s something that fans either had to endure randomly when it’s triggered, purchase a brand new Joy-Con replacement, or send it off to be repaired. Ultimately, this didn’t take long before more users started to chime in about the problem which prompted a lawsuit to be filed against the company.

There’s a couple of lawsuits in the works, one for the faulty product and another suggesting that Nintendo knowingly let this problem occur for more profits when consumers had to purchase replacements. Nintendo hasn’t really commented on the matter much but they have made it to where Joy-Cons can be repaired free of cost. Now a lawsuit from CSK&D is emailing those affected to offer a short video clip describing the issues you are dealing with the Joy-Con and if it has played a role in how you view the Nintendo brand.

We’re of course interested in seeing just where this lawsuit ends up going. One thing is for sure, the Nintendo Switch is still a hot seller in the marketplace with the company having problems keeping units in stores not that long ago.

Source: VGC