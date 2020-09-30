PlayStation Plus October 2020 Video Games Revealed

If you’re unfamiliar with PlayStation Plus, this is a subscription service that allows players access to online multiplayer gameplay features, special discounts, and free video games each and every month. The service grants players with a couple of free video games every month and if you keep up your subscription service, you can enjoy the games as long as you like. However, once you miss a payment, the games are taken away, but it’s a nice way to get a few free video games each month to keep you busy between your most anticipated video game launches.

For those of you who are a PlayStation Plus subscriber then you may want to make note that you can now enjoy the October video game titles. If you’re not a subscriber to the PlayStation Plus service then perhaps these video game titles will be enough to entice you in trying a month out. Just remember, to keep these games you’ll either have to buy them or keep up with your PlayStation Plus subscription service.

PlayStation Plus October 2020 Video Games

Need For Speed: Payback

Vampyr

This is also the last chance to make sure you have the September 2020 PlayStation Plus video games claimed. If you don’t recall what titles were available this current month then they are Street Fighter V and PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Those particular video game titles will be removed from being featured for players to claim on PlayStation Plus this upcoming October 5, 2020. At any rate, what do you think of the latest video games being added into the PlayStation Plus mix? Likewise, what games would you like to see featured next month?

