Microsoft Confirms EA Play Will Be Included In Xbox Game Pass This November

This is an exciting year for the video game industry. We knew that going into 2020 that both Microsoft and Sony had plans to bring out their next-generation video game console platforms. However, things may have seemed a bit iffy on their launch with the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. Still, both companies assured consumers that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would see a launch into the marketplace this November. Despite this confirmation, it does look like these consoles for both Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 may not arrive at some fans at launch with the influx of preorders coming in.

Both companies also have their own strategies to win this next-generation console cycle. Sony is relying on new immersive gameplay experiences with the DualSense while Microsoft is aiming to build up its line of exclusive content. Additionally, a move that Microsoft is hoping pays off is building up the Xbox Game Pass. If you’re unfamiliar with this service, Xbox Game Pass is a subscription model service that offers users access to a large catalog of video games to download and play for one flat-rate monthly fee. This subscription service also grants Microsoft exclusives at launch which means those big AAA video game titles from Microsoft will be featured on the service for all users with an active subscription.

Recently, Microsoft made big news that they purchased ZeniMax Media which came packed with a few video game development studios and IPs. The biggest out of the batch is Bethesda which could mean in the future we’re going to see the likes of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Starfield becomes Microsoft exclusive. While we’ll likely see these games hit the Xbox Game Pass at launch, we’re a good ways away from the titles hitting the marketplace in general. As a result, this latest news offers a new incentive to get on the subscription service.

We’re finding out today that Microsoft is partnered up with EA Play and we’ll see the batch of EA Play games hitting the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. The Ultimate tier comes in at $14.99 a month and it combines Xbox Live Gold membership to the Xbox One platform. Additionally, you’ll gain access to Xbox Game Pass on PC and Project xCloud on Android smartphones. For those who may not be familiar with Project xCloud, this is a streaming service that offers users to stream Xbox Game Pass titles on their smartphones.

You will still have to wait a bit before you’ll see Xbox Game Pass featuring EA Play. According to the report made on Xbox, the service will not be available until November 10, 2020, where it will launch alongside the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S.

Source: Xbox