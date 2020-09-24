Don’t Expect Microsoft To Reveal Any New Acquisitions This Month

This has been quite the anticipated year for the video game industry. Both Microsoft and Sony had plans to bring out their next-generation video game console platforms, however, what we didn’t expect was the world get turned upside down. The coronavirus health pandemic outbreak was such a big ordeal that we’re still dealing with it in our daily lives. Because of the virus, studios had to shut down and employees were forced into working remotely. However, while the virus is a serious worldwide issue, it’s not something that was going to stop either company from bringing out their upcoming consoles into the market.

Now it looks like both Sony and Microsoft will deliver their next-generation console this November. What may surprise some of you is that there’s now a bigger push for exclusives. When it came to the current-generation platforms, most would side with Sony having the more diverse set of exclusive video games on the PlayStation 4 and that’s something Microsoft likely wanted to change up. This month we got the reveal of Microsoft purchasing ZeniMax which was some massive news for Microsoft fans.

This company now is in the hands of Microsoft offered some major development studios as well. Included in the mix was Arkane Studios, id Software, and Bethesda Studios. Bethesda is the big one with this list as it could mean that Fallout and The Elder Scrolls could be exclusive to the Microsoft brand in the future. However, that’s not the only studios that may be in the realm of potentially ending up in possession of Microsoft. The CEO of Microsoft went on record and said that there is the possibility of other studios being bought out, but right now there’s been no word on just what other studios may be featured in Microsoft’s spotlight.

There’s been an influx of rumors going around that Sega is in talks of being purchased by Microsoft which again would give the company some massive IPs and studios. Of course, that’s just rumored right now and nothing official has come out. While this could have been something unveiled during Tokyo Game Show, Microsoft has gone out to alert followers on Twitter that there will be no news regarding studios being acquired. Instead, it looks like any studios that are in talks or are finalizing the final details won’t be brought up this month.

Source: Gamerant