Amnesia: The Dark Descent Source Code Now Available

There’s a ton of great video game titles out there that fans have gained access to the source code. However, developers don’t typically offer this bit of coding for fans all the time. In fact, it can be rather rare but those that do can get a real look at how the game is programmed and even tinker around with the game a bit more for their own fun. Now it looks like one of the more popular indie horror games to have come out into the market is being added to the list. Those of you who enjoy horror games likely have played Amnesia: The Dark Descent by developers Frictional Games. Today you can enjoy the source code used to make the title thanks to the development team.

Frictional Games has released the source code online for those that want to mod the game or tinker around in the title. It’s a way for the developers to offer those interested in programming a look into the game creation. However, the developers have admitted that this is a bit of a dated game so not everything is state of the art. Still, you can find that some big video game hits don’t need the massive studio teams behind them as Amnesia: The Dark Descent was made with a small group.

Not only is this source code used for Amnesia: The Dark Descent, but it was also used for A Machine for Pigs. With Frictional Games getting ready to release, Amnesia: Rebirth, there is a ton of time still left to either enjoy these classic iconic horror titles or to dive into the source code and see what all went into the development process. Of course, those that want to dive into the game code will need to abide by some rules.

The source code is released on Github so obtaining it won’t be a problem. However, those of you who obtain the game source code will need to keep in mind its GPL3 license. This means that all of the content is still owned by Frictional Games. This is likely not going to be a problem for those that want to learn more about programming, but it’s well worth making sure not to make note of the licensing.









