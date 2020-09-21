Fan Uncovers A Secret Cutscene In Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games is known for a few IPs but their biggest right now that most would be familiar with is Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. While we’re still getting Grand Theft Auto V ports announcements with seemingly nothing left to really uncover, but fans are still stumbling upon secrets in Rockstar Games latest release. Red Dead Redemption was such a beautifully assembled video game title that fans flocked to after its release. Trading the modern-day criminal activities of Grand Theft Auto for a look back into the old west is something fans clearly had no problem investing their time in.

Of course, that game came out back in 2010 and it wouldn’t be until 2018 that we got the next thrilling installment. Rather than moving forward in time with the old west setting of Red Dead Redemption, we moved back into a prequel showing off the infamous Dutch Van Der Linde gang that John Marston rode with. This time around we also got a new protagonist to take control of which was Arthur Morgan. Arthur lived and gave his all to the gang life featuring Dutch, John, and a crew of other memorable characters. It was a tight family that worked to ensure that everyone was looked after and provided towards the goal of cutting out a nice land of their own.

Things start off bad in this game and the gang is on the constant run from the law. However, there are enough gaps between the next major story point that gives players a chance to really explore this massive open world. There’s so much to see and people to interact with as well. Not to mention that there are little side missions that can only be triggered if you happen to find certain characters scattered across the entire open-world map. Ultimately, this is leaving players still hunting for new content that wasn’t found before, and recently, it looks like one player managed to find a cut scene that has been kept hidden since the game launched. Now there’s always a chance this cutscene was found before, but for the most part, it looks like people are really finding out about this in-game moment from the YouTube channel cad5150.

In a mission where Arthur along with Charles is on the search for a certain character, players can come across two characters camping. Normally players would avoid killing anyone as it often messes with the mission goals resulting in a failure. However, it looks like players can kill one of the NPCs and trigger a small interrogation scene between the surviving NPC and Arthur. It’s little secrets like these that have more players actively searching for what else is tucked away in this massive open world that has yet to be uncovered.

