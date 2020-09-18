Cyberpunk 2077 Campaign Will Be Shorter Than The Witcher 3

Going into 2020 there was a ton of video game titles to get excited for. There are all sorts of great sequels, new installments to beloved franchises, remakes, remastered editions, not to mention brand new IPs. While we’re still waiting for some games to release into the market, easily one of the biggest video game titles to launch this year is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. While the game was delayed a few times, it looks like we are set for a release this November.

Even though the game was pushed back a few times, there is still a ton of new information that the developers are throwing out our way. With the likes of Night City Wires, which are streams that feature certain aspects of the game, players are still getting a ton of great information released into the market before the title’s launch. For instance, we had a new Night City Wire earlier today that offers players a look into the various gangs that run the city.

For PC players, we also got the unveiling of the PC system requirements needed to run the game. Surprisingly, the specifications were pretty easy to obtain leaving most players not needing to make any major upgrades to ensure their computer can run the game. However, those that are wanting to get a bit more information that wasn’t featured directly in the Night City Wire may have found an interesting comment from senior quest designer Patrick K. Mills who was on the post-show. During the conversation, he revealed something that may either please or disappoint fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be shorter than The Witcher 3 in comparison to the main campaign. According to Patrick, the development team found that fewer people were completing the main storyline of The Witcher 3. As a result, they opted to make a shorter main campaign but still provide a ton of extra content to enjoy on the side. We’re uncertain just how long the main campaign is for Cyberpunk 2077 or what we’re looking at for those that want to complete the game fully. At any rate, you can expect Cyberpunk 2077 to release on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









Source: IGN