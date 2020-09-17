Watch the Entire Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase for September 2020 Right Here!

Nintendo has aired their new Mini Direct this morning which was filled with some great new announcements. The publisher has uploaded the entire live-streamed event on their YouTube channel, so if you managed to miss the event no worries.

The full direct is down below and runs for about 15 minutes long. We saw the show open up with an epic announcement from Capcom, which is a new Monster Hunter title for the Nintendo Switch. We also received an epic ending of the show, but I’ll leave that for you to find out.

Check out the entire Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase for September 2020 down below:

Check out the latest edition of Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, featuring information on upcoming Nintendo Switch titles exclusively from our publishing partners.

As I mentioned above, Capcom has announced a new Monster Hunter title for the Nintendo Switch. This has caught plenty of gamers off guard and the reception was overwhelmingly positive. If you’re a fan of Monster Hunter and want to learn more about the upcoming game, catch up on the latest news right here!

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase was definitely a good showing for the Switch. We saw plenty of great announcements, but I’m wondering, which was your favorite announcement of the day? Let us know in the comments below!

