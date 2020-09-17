Ori and the Will of the Wisps Now Available for the Nintendo Switch; New Launch Trailer Released

Nintendo has opened up their Direct Mini: Partner Showcase pretty amazingly and they ended the show even better with the announcement of Ori and the Will of the Wisps heading towards the Nintendo Switch.

Not only is the game heading towards the Switch, but it’s going live on the eShop starting today, September 17th. The original platformer title — Ori and the Blind Forest, has made its way over to the Switch laster year and fans were loving it.

Now the developers over at Moon Studios managed to bring the critically acclaimed sequel to the handheld Nintendo Switch platform. A new launch trailer for the game has also been released, which you got to check out!

Check out the brand new launch trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps on the Nintendo Switch down below:

The critically acclaimed action platformer, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, comes to Nintendo Switch! Experience tight platforming action, beautiful visuals, and deep emotional storytelling in this exciting sequel.

In related news, iam8bit and Microsoft Studio Games have announced a new special collector edition for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which is available to pre-order today.

The collector edition retails for $150 USD and comes with a slew of awesome special edition items such as beautiful packaging, a majestic Stained Glass style Art Piece, and much more. Learn more about the collector edition for Ori and the Will of the Wisps for the Nintendo Switch right here!

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Are you excited to see the sequel title make its way to the Switch? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube