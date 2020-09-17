New iam8bit Ori and the Will of the Wisps Collector Edition announced, Pre-Orders Now Live

Nintendo, iam8bit, and Microsoft Studio Games have partnered up to create an awesome new collector edition for one of the best games of the year — Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

The collector edition was announced this morning at the Nintendo Mini Direct: Partner Showcase. It is now up for pre-order on the iam8bit website and it comes with a slew of awesome special edition items such as beautiful packaging, a majestic Stained Glass style Art Piece, and much more. The limited-time edition collector retails for about $150 USD, if you want o to ensure you get one, I would pre-order sooner than later.

Check out the official Ori Collector’s Edition items down below:

Premium “Transforming” Display Box with Glow-in-the-Dark Finish

Majestic Stained Glass style Art Piece

“The Flora & Fauna of Ori” Field Guide

Sketchbook Zine, featuring rarely seen production art

Collectible Art Card Set

Hard Enamel, Glow-in-the-Dark Pin

Digital Download Cards for Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps soundtracks by composer Gareth Coker

Physical Editions of Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Ori and the Blind Forest, featuring Exclusive, Reversible Cover Art (Region Free – Worldwide Compatibility)

In related news, Nintendo has closed out its mini direct today with announcing Ori and the Will of the Wisps for the Nintendo Switch!

Not only is the game heading towards the Switch, but it’s going live on the eShop starting today, September 17th. The original platformer title — Ori and the Blind Forest, has made its way over to the Switch laster year and fans were loving it. Read the full article as well as watch the new launch trailer right here!

Pre-Order your copy of the Ori and the Will of the Wisps iam8bit collector edition today.

