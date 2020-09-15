CD Projekt Red Releases New Q&A Video for Cyberpunk 2077; A Ton of Great Details Revealed

Developer CD Projekt RED has released a new community Q&A for their highly anticipated RPG — Cyberpunk 2077.

The new video is about 20 minutes long and senior quest designer Philipp Weber answers questions about the upcoming game asked from the fans. There is a ton of information revealed in the new video, such as the various quests players will embark on, the freedom the game gives you, and so much more.

CD Projekt RED has a lot to live up when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was one of the most critically acclaimed titles of all times. Quests, choices, and what you do throughout the game will change how the game reacts to your playthrough. If you’re excited for Cyberpunk 2077, then I would suggest watching the newly released Q&A as it is filled with great answers and details about the highly anticipated RPG.

Check out the new community developer Q&A video down below:

Cyberpunk 2077 senior quest designer Philipp Weber answers questions from our Russian-speaking community members. EN & RU subtitles available.

In related news, developer CD Projekt RED has announced that a new Night Wire City episode is on the way this week.

We’re supposedly going to get more information on the various gangs you’ll come across in Night City. Some may prove to be useful in your gameplay while others could become rather problematic. Furthermore, we’re also going to get some information regarding the score made for Cyberpunk 2077. Learn more about the upcoming Night Wire City episode right here!

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th, while next generation versions release dates are unannounced. Are you excited for Cyberpunk 2077? What did you think of the new Q&A? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube