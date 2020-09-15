Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Comes With New Changes, Additions, and More

Developer Mediatonic has took to the PlayStation Blog to announce and detail the mid-season update for their wildly success battle royale inspired title — Fall Guys.

The mid-season update is available to download now and it comes with some pretty big changes including Big Yeetus! Anthony Pepper, Senior Designer at Mediatonic discussed some of the big changes such as round variations, smoother stumbles, and more. Detailed down below, you can read the highlights from the blogpost at your reading pleasure.

Check out the new changes coming to Fall Guys thanks to the mid-season update down below:

Round variations — expect the unexpected!

One of the most exciting parts of working on Fall Guys has been the opportunity to let our imaginations truly run wild with the rounds we create. We love the way our pesky jelly beans stumble and tumble around our technicoloured arenas. We revel in the ingenious tactics and techniques the community have come up with to achieve victory… or their inevitable, slime-flavoured failure. But of course, we want to keep our players guessing! That’s why we are excited to announce a huge range of new round variations to keep the Fall Guys experience fresh, fun and delightfully slapstick before Season 2 hits.



With this latest patch, you will quickly start to see that all is not what it seems in The Blunderdome. Familiar favourites will have to be tackled in all new ways, with the addition of dozens of obstacles, dizzyingly random rotations and of course, plenty of tumbling fruit. And what’s more, players will have no idea when these changes will occur — no bean’s dignity shall be spared!



Dropping in at random, players will need to think on their feet to avoid an early trip to the slime! We really want to let these be a surprise for the community but as a sneak peek, you can expect to witness some wildly devious mixes of Season 1 classics. Reliable door patterns on Gate Crash may end up all kinds of wavey. Turntables could turn the tide in an unpredictable take on Fall Ball. And just when you thought you’d got a handle on the topsy-turvy See-Saw? We’ll just say that your approach may need to be tweaked! Remember the turnstiles you had to jostle and bump your way through in Hit Parade. Well, things may take a turn for the precarious with a nest chock-full of mini Whirlygig spinning clubs. You’ll be playing with some real Frankenstein monster mash-ups and we can’t wait to hear what players think!

Better, faster, smoother, stumbles

Since the very beginning, we’ve been keeping a keen ear out for feedback from the community and implementing hot-fixes and tweaks to improve the Fall Guys experience. This major mid-season patch continues this quest! You can expect changes to enhance server stability, nifty VFX improvements and a whole lot more to make Fall Guys just that little bit smoother.

And another thing…

There have been plenty of rumblings across the community about a certain large and rather aggressive hammer obstacle, rumoured to be bringing future physics wildness to Fall Guys. Well, we can’t be sharing all the details just yet but let us just say — their name is Big Yeetus and they’re a-coming!

In related news, developers Mediatonic has kept their promise and has presented the very look at Fall Guys Season 2 at Gamescom Opening Night. In the new sneak peek, viewers, get to see a slew of new skins and modes has been announced for the latest season of Fall Guys. Learn more about the upcoming October update right here!

Fall Guys is now available for the PS4 and PC.

