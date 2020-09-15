Dirt 5’s Latest Trailer Brings Epic New York Ice Racing Gameplay, Watch Here

Developer Codemaster’s has released yet another gameplay trailer for their highly anticipated racing game, Dirt 5.

The new trailer brings another look at ICe Racing, but this time its taking place in the city that never sleeps, New York. The gameplay trailer is about 2 minutes long and offers a good look at ice racing, and we can see the hard work the developers are putting into their physic system for their cars.

Check out the brand new trailer for Dirt 5 down below:

Trailer Description:

Our latest DIRT 5 early gameplay takes you to New York, with classic Ford and Peugeot rally cars battling on the frozen East River! This Ice Breaker event by Roosevelt Island is at the dead of night, with incredible lighting, atmosphere and fireworks making for a unique racing experience. Up to 12 cars can do battle in Ice Breaker events, with multiple layouts and locations available.

In related news, developer Codemasters has announced that Dirt 5 has been delayed a little longer to ensure the game’s quality.

It was made official on the Dirt Twitter account where the developers left a post indicating that the game was pushed back to November 6, 2020, with early access players getting to enjoy the game on November 3, 2020. Learn more about the delay right here!

Dirt 5 is set to release on November 6 for PC, Xbox One and PS4, followed later this year by next-gen consoles. Players on current-gen consoles are entitled to a FREE upgrade to the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 version, which include 120fps modes.

Are you excited for the latest entry in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube