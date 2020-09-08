Dirt 5 Gets Delayed Until November

Dirt is a rather popular video game racing franchise. Codemasters has pushed the first game out in 2007 and continued to see the game series evolve over the years with new exciting releases. However, Dirt 5 looked to be a bigger jump for the franchise that fans would likely be interested in. With that said, it looks like the game was pushed back once again and those of you who were hoping to get a copy of the racing title in October will need to look towards a release in November.

2020 has been quite the hectic year, to say the least. With the worldwide health pandemic outbreak known as the coronavirus, the video game industry has started to see some titles get hit with different delays. This was likely going to be the case as most studios started to transition from working in their big studio headquarters to employees working remotely. While quite a few video game projects may have been pushed back, it’s uncertain just why the studio is pushing Dirt 5 back again if it’s not due to developers needing more time to catch up from the recent pandemic.

It was made official on the Dirt Twitter account where the developers left a post indicating that the game was pushed back to November 6, 2020, with early access players getting to enjoy the game on November 3, 2020. There’s nothing we can do but wait just a bit longer to get our hands on a copy of the game. However, it’s worth noting that while November will see the launch of Dirt 5 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms, it’s not the only launch for the game. Developers are also going to see this game hit the marketplace later this year for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 platforms.

As mentioned Dirt 5 will have some new features that fans may take an interest in. Arguably the biggest is the new mode that will allow players to build their own courses. In the Playgrounds game mode, players can design and share their courses with players online. This should really open up some interesting builds and races for players when the game does launch into the market.









