Bandai Namco Announce Release Date for Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Character, Master Roshi; New Gameplay Trailer Available Now

Bandai Namco has announced the official release date for one of their highly anticipated DLC characters — Master Roshi.

If you’re a Dragon Ball fan, then you’ll know the importance of Master Roshi. As such a pivotal character, I’m surprised his arrival is so late into the game’s life cycle. However, the wait is finally almost over as Master Roshi is set to release in early access for the PS4. Xbox One, and PC on September 18th!

In addition to the exciting release date announcement, Bandai Namco also released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming character. Make sure to check out Master Roshi in action in the new trailer down below!

What is Master Roshi capable of?



Here's a sneak peek of our upcoming #DBFZ DLC Character.



Available on Early Access on September 16th and DLC Release on September 18th. pic.twitter.com/8nW4aDMKYw — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) September 10, 2020

In related news, Bandai Namco has announced this morning their TGS 2020 schedule. With COVID-19 still here, gaming events, conventions, and everything the public needs to be online and this is true for TGS 2020 as it will be an online event.

TGS 2020 has revealed some of their plans for the event which include a ton of gaming developers showcasing some highly anticipated new titles. If you want to learn more about TGS 2020, read the full articles right here!

Dragon Ball FighterZ’s upcoming character, Master Roshi, is set to release in early access on September 18th for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming character? Let us know in the comments below!

