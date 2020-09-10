Ninja Returns to Twitch in New Multi-Year Streaming Exclusive Deal

One of the most popular streamings of the generation, Ninja, has announced this morning that he will once again return to the Twitch platform.

Ninja had recently left the platform for Microsoft’s Mixer, however, that was shortlived. A Ton of great streamers made the jump to Mixer, but after some time, the company went down and basically shut down its servers. That means all those streamers, including Ninja, were left without a platform.

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been talks of Ninja returning to the streaming world, however, no one knew what platform he would choose. The anticipation is over as he returned back to Twitch. The announcement was made on the streamers official Twitter account stating “A new chapter, only on Twitch”.

Check out the official announcement from Ninja down below:

“I am excited to get back to streaming full-time and connecting with my loyal fanbase,” Ninja said in a statement. “I really took my time to decide which platform was best and Twitch has been supportive throughout this process and understanding my overall career goals. In this next chapter, I’m going to make it a point to elevate and bring more eyes to underrepresented creators. I am looking forward to working with Twitch to demonstrate how this amazing community of gamers can make a meaningful impact.”

Ninja’s first stream retuning to Twitch is happening today. If you want to check out the icon’s return to the platform, make sure to head over to Ninja.twitch right here.

Are you excited to see Ninja back on Twitch? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter