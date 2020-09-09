The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon Available Today; New Official Trailer Released, Watch Here

Obsidian Entertainment and developer Private Division have released a brand new trailer for their newly released DLC for The Outer Worlds.

Titled as Peril on Gorgon players will be introduced to a whole new slew of missions, new locations, expanded character customization, and so much more. The latest trailer, which is about a minute and a half long, players get a good sense of what the new DLC will bring to the game.

This will be the first major expansion for the game, with another set to follow. Peril on Gorgon is now available to purchase for $15 USD for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Check out the official trailer for The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon down below:

Peril on Gorgon Story Overview:

A severed arm and a mysterious message lead the crew of the Unreliable to the Gorgon Asteroid, formerly the site of one of Halcyon’s most ambitious and disastrous scientific undertakings, now a lawless den of monsters and marauders. Wealthy recluse Minnie Ambrose tasks the crew with finding answers about Dr. Olivia Ambrose, her mother and the doomed project’s disgraced director, but they are soon ensnared in an intrigue that will change the colony forever.

Key Features:

Intrigue and danger: Search an abandoned Spacer’s Choice facility and encounter a cast of new characters as you uncover the mystery behind the sudden cancellation of the Gorgon Project.

New locations: Explore the treacherous canyons of the Gorgon Asteroid and encounter enemies that have been warped by science.

More science weapons: Discover three outlandish new science weapons, including the P.E.T. (Pest Extermination Tool), an exciting new melee weapon that draws in enemies for close-range attacks.

Expanded character customization and lore: An increased level cap, additional perks and flaws, wholly new armor sets, and several variants for existing gear.

Plus, dig into the story of the Gorgon Asteroid with new Portable Phonograph audio logs that reveal the salacious secrets of a scientific experiment gone wrong.

In related news, Obsidian Games and developer Private Division has released 12 minutes of gameplay for their highly anticipated narrative expansion for The Outer Worlds.

The new gameplay walkthrough which showcases the upcoming DLC in action; we also learned a little bit more about what players can expect to see when the expansion launches in early September. Learn more about Peril on Gorgon right here!

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon DLC is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for more The Outer Worlds content? Planning on jumping into the new expansion? Let us know i the comments below!

