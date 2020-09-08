Dead by Daylight Descend Beyond Brings The Blight, as well as New Update; Patch Notes Detailed

Dead by Daylight has released a new update and it brings both a brand new monster and survivor to the game, and fans of the series should be excited as it is available today!

Titled as Descend Beyond, the new set of characters will be the latest characters to join the ever growing roster for Dead by Daylight. Behaviour Interactive has also released a trailer for the new DLC, which showcases both of our new characters in action. And as I mentioned above, the developers released an update for the game which has brought new fixes, changes, and additions to the game.

Check out the official trailer for Descend Beyond for Dead by Daylight down below:

Trailer Description:

Let ambition drive you… but tread carefully: the line between ambition and hubris is razor thin. Experience the corruption of The Blight, and the ambitious spirit of Felix Richter with the Descend Beyond Chapter in Dead by Daylight. The Blight, a bright and ambitious chemist who sought to enhance humanity through the use of his compounds, only to become a victim of his own ambitions, is the new Killer. After his research was stolen, The Blight was lured into the Realm of the Entity by the promise of new, forbidden knowledge. The new survivor is Felix Richter, an eccentric architect with a unique vision. Returning to the mysterious island where his father had disappeared, Felix descended into the darkness beyond and was never seen again.

The full set of patch notes have also been detailed, which oyu can check out down below:

Added a new Killer – The Blight.

Added a new Survivor – Felix Richter.

Added a new Rare Offering for Killers and Survivors – Sacrificial Ward – cancels other offerings that would send you to a specific realm.

– cancels other offerings that would send you to a specific realm. Added a new Common Offering for Killers and Survivors – Bloodied Blueprint – reveals the aura of basement hooks to you for 20 seconds at the start of the trial. If the map has a Killer Shack, this offering increases the chance that the basement will spawn below it.

– reveals the aura of basement hooks to you for 20 seconds at the start of the trial. If the map has a Killer Shack, this offering increases the chance that the basement will spawn below it. Added a new Common Offering for Killers and Survivors – Torn Blueprint – reveals the aura of basement hooks to you for 20 seconds at the start of the trial. If the map has a main building, this offering increases the chance that the basement will spawn below it.

– reveals the aura of basement hooks to you for 20 seconds at the start of the trial. If the map has a main building, this offering increases the chance that the basement will spawn below it. Added a new Common Offering for Killers and Survivors – Annotated Blueprint – If the map has a Killer Shack, this offering increases the chance that the Hatch will spawn within it.

– If the map has a Killer Shack, this offering increases the chance that the Hatch will spawn within it. Added a new Common Offering for Killers and Survivors – Vigo’s Blueprint – If the map has a main building, this offering increases the chance that the Hatch will spawn within it.

Features & Content

Many in-game objects in Dead By Daylight haven’t been changed significantly since the game’s launch. As part of our ongoing effort to enhance the game’s visuals, many of these objects got visual updates in this patch to bring them closer to our long-term vision for the appearance of the game. Some realms also got visual updates, with more coming later in future patches.

Visual updates of several common in-game objects: Visual update of the Generators, including changes to models, animations and VFX. The Survivor repairing animations and VFX were also updated. Visual update of the Pallets , including models and VFX. Visual update of the Lockers. Visual update of the Chests , including the model and changes to the Survivor’s interaction. This Survivor interaction has been updated

Visual updates to some maps, including additions of breakable walls: Springwood – Updated Badham Preschool Maps I – V Yamaoka Estate – Updated Family Residence and Sanctum of Wrath

Update aiming when using the flashlight. Up to 4.1.0, the flashlight would aim up and to the right of the center of the screen. In 4.1.0, the aiming animation was updated, which caused the flashlight to aim more towards right of center. Now, the aim should be squarely in the center.

Bug Fixes

Killer

Fixed an issue that caused survivors not to be stunned when shot by the Deathslinger.

Fixed an issue that caused the Hillbilly’s carry and lunge speed to be reduced when equipped with the Tuned Carburetor add on.

Fixed an issue that caused all Legion characters to use Julie’s animation when the ‘Empty Stare’ mask was equipped.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Oni to lose the ability to enter Blood Fury.

Fixed an issue that caused the Oni’s blood orbs to sometimes flicker in and out of visibility.

Fixed an issue that caused the Plague’s Vile Purge to arc higher than previously.

Fixed an issue that cause the Shape not to change stances while in Tier 3 Evil Within.

Fixed an issue that caused the Trapper’s bear trap aura not to appear during the tutorial.

Survivor

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to be stuck at the bottom of the Hill on various maps.

Fixed several issues that may cause survivors to be misaligned during Moris.

Perk

Fixed an issue that caused a regressing generator not to turn red once reaching 0 progress when using the Surveillance perk.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Pull Down” prompt to be replaced for Survivors standing next to a pallet while injured and with the Self-Care perk equipped.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to see the auras of breakable walls when equipped with the Windows of Opportunity perk and suffering from the Blind effect.

Other

Fixed a crash that would sometimes happen when selecting the Low or Medium Graphics Quality from Medium and above.

Reduced rank update errors.

HTML markup in player names during social notifications (toast invites) are now handled properly.

In related news, Behaviour Interactive recently announced that Dead by Daylight will be coming to the next generation consoles as a free upgrade for those who already own the game.

This is super exciting news as we are in the middle of the console transition, a lot of developers will have to announce whether or not if the upgrade will be free or a separate purchase. Learn more about Dead by Daylight coming to next generation of consoles right here!

Dead by Daylight Descend Beyond is now available to download across all platforms. Are you a fan of the epic asymmetrical multiplayer game? Let us know in the comments below!

