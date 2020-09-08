Don’t Expect Breath of the Wild 2 Updates Anytime Soon

Nintendo has a vast collection of IPs that fans are in love with and continues to find new installments on a regular basis. One of those IPs is The Legend of Zelda, a game that got its start back during the original Nintendo Entertainment System and has usually found a way onto the latest hardware releases from Nintendo. However, not every installment has been as loved and for years there was usually one particular game that stood on top of the rest, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Surprisingly, the game was quickly dethroned when Nintendo brought out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s a brand new installment that took players into a vast open-world that essentially gave fans complete control of where to go and what to complete. Years now after its release, fans are still thoroughly enjoying the game, but it was in 2019 that Nintendo confirmed that a sequel was in the works.

We didn’t get a whole lot of information on just what the next installment would be about. A short cinematic trailer showcases our protagonist venturing into the depths of Hyrule where a new evil awakens. Being that this is a new installment set within the same world, developers are likely planning on some major adjustments to the overall map. At any rate, we’re still having to wait a bit before we’ll get any new information.

This information came from The Legend of Zelda producer, Eiji Aonuma, who spoke about the game during a video for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. It was during the video that the producer thanked those who have enjoyed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but in order to make the world vast and even more impressive than what we experienced in the original installment then the development studio will require a bit more time. As a result, we’re not going to get any new updates for a little while.

