CD Projekt Red Reconfirms No Microtransactions In Cyberpunk 2077

One of the biggest and most anticipated video game titles coming out into 2020 is easily CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The same development studio that brought out the incredibly popular The Witcher trilogy, has a new open-world RPG for fans to get lost within but this time set in the future. Being such a massive video game and one that’s incredibly hyped up by fans, any and all news regarding this game is quickly showcased around the web. Unfortunately, not all news is taken well or put into the same context that was originally presented.

CD Projekt Red has been incredibly active online to answer fan questions and alert their followers of any false information spreading online. For instance, it wasn’t long ago that CD Projekt Red had an investors conference call in which Cyberpunk 2077 was brought up. It was during the multiplayer component that CD Projekt Red confirmed that the game would have microtransactions. However, it was a reference to the standalone multiplayer experience and not the standard single-player gameplay experience fans will get with Cyberpunk 2077 later this year.

We don’t know anything about the multiplayer component. Outside of being a large project that won’t come out before 2022, almost nothing is known. It’s some kind of standalone multiplayer experience with some microtransactions that the developers are hoping fans will enjoy. The focus is providing content that feels of value rather than being an aggressive studio attempting to get as much money out of their fan base as possible. However, this news didn’t get presented in the best light.

Cyberpunk multiplayer/online, which is a separate project, will have some microtransactions, but we said that a year ago already. Like always, expect us treating your money with respect. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 7, 2020

Publications and rumors started to spread that the microtransactions were going to be in the base game and it forced a lot of backlash. It was cleared up when CD Projekt Red took to the Cyberpunk 2077 video game account on Twitter in order to alert fans that the single-player game will not have microtransactions and not to believe in the clickbait going around online. For now, we’ll soon get a chance to dive into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 for ourselves. Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching into the market on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









Source: Twitter