Overwatch Receives New Hero Updates, Bug Fixes, and More; Full Set of Patch Notes Detailed
Blizzard has announced and detailed the latest update for their critically acclaimed multiplayer hero-based shooter title — Overwatch.
Released on all platforms, the update comes bringing new fixes towards the Heroes, general bug fixes that players have been encountering, and much more. The developers took to their official blog to detail the full set of changes made to Overwatch. If you’re still playing the epic shooter, then make sure to check out the full set of patch notes down below!
Check out the full set of patch notes down below:
OVERWATCH RETAIL PATCH NOTES – AUGUST 31, 2020
HERO UPDATES
Armor
- Beam-type damage reduction against Armor health pools increased from 20% to 30%
In an environment with less pervasive barriers, some Damage heroes have become increasingly lethal. As such, we’re now looking to reduce damage outputs accordingly. As a cascading effect, this also introduces a need to reduce healing outputs for some Support heroes, as there’s less damage being dealt overall.
ANA
Biotic Rifle
General
- Ammo reduced from 14 to 12
ASHE
The Viper
General
- Max ammo reduced from 15 to 12
Secondary Fire
- Aim-down sights damage reduced from 85 to 80
BAPTISTE
Biotic Launcher
Secondary Fire
- Grenade ammo reduced from 12 to 10
Regenerative Burst
- Total healing reduced from 150 to 75
- Baptiste now receives twice as much healing from Regenerative Burst
JUNKRAT
Frag Launcher
- Impact damage reduced from 50 to 40 (Total 130 to 120)
MCCREE
Peacekeeper
Primary Fire
- Recovery increased from 0.42 to 0.50
MOIRA
Biotic Grasp
Healing
- Lingering heal reduced from 4 seconds to 2 seconds (Total healing from 65 down to 35)
- Healing per second increased from 65 to 70
- Healing resource consumption rate increased from 11 to 14 (27%)
Damage
- Attach angle reduced by 37%
- Healing resource gain rate increased by 50%
ORISA
Halt!
- Radius increased from 4 to 5
- Projectile speed reduced from 30 to 25
PHARAH
Rocket Launcher
- Recovery increased from 0.75 to 0.85
SYMMETRA
Photon Projector
Secondary Fire
- Max damage reduced from 140 to 120
WIDOWMAKER
Widow’s Kiss
General
- Max ammo increased from 30 to 35
Secondary Fire
- Scoped ammo cost increased from 3 to 5
- Scoped shots now have up to 50% damage falloff from 60-85 meters
ZARYA
Particle Cannon
Secondary Fire
- Ammo cost increased from 20 to 25
Overwatch is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.