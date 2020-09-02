Overwatch Receives New Hero Updates, Bug Fixes, and More; Full Set of Patch Notes Detailed

Blizzard has announced and detailed the latest update for their critically acclaimed multiplayer hero-based shooter title — Overwatch.

Released on all platforms, the update comes bringing new fixes towards the Heroes, general bug fixes that players have been encountering, and much more. The developers took to their official blog to detail the full set of changes made to Overwatch. If you’re still playing the epic shooter, then make sure to check out the full set of patch notes down below!

OVERWATCH RETAIL PATCH NOTES – AUGUST 31, 2020

HERO UPDATES

Armor

Beam-type damage reduction against Armor health pools increased from 20% to 30%

In an environment with less pervasive barriers, some Damage heroes have become increasingly lethal. As such, we’re now looking to reduce damage outputs accordingly. As a cascading effect, this also introduces a need to reduce healing outputs for some Support heroes, as there’s less damage being dealt overall.

ANA

Biotic Rifle

General

Ammo reduced from 14 to 12

ASHE

The Viper

General

Max ammo reduced from 15 to 12

Secondary Fire

Aim-down sights damage reduced from 85 to 80

BAPTISTE

Biotic Launcher

Secondary Fire

Grenade ammo reduced from 12 to 10

Regenerative Burst

Total healing reduced from 150 to 75

Baptiste now receives twice as much healing from Regenerative Burst

JUNKRAT

Frag Launcher

Impact damage reduced from 50 to 40 (Total 130 to 120)

MCCREE

Peacekeeper

Primary Fire

Recovery increased from 0.42 to 0.50

MOIRA

Biotic Grasp

Healing

Lingering heal reduced from 4 seconds to 2 seconds (Total healing from 65 down to 35)

Healing per second increased from 65 to 70

Healing resource consumption rate increased from 11 to 14 (27%)

Damage

Attach angle reduced by 37%

Healing resource gain rate increased by 50%

ORISA

Halt!

Radius increased from 4 to 5

Projectile speed reduced from 30 to 25

PHARAH

Rocket Launcher

Recovery increased from 0.75 to 0.85

SYMMETRA

Photon Projector

Secondary Fire

Max damage reduced from 140 to 120

WIDOWMAKER

Widow’s Kiss

General

Max ammo increased from 30 to 35

Secondary Fire

Scoped ammo cost increased from 3 to 5

Scoped shots now have up to 50% damage falloff from 60-85 meters

ZARYA

Particle Cannon

Secondary Fire

Ammo cost increased from 20 to 25

Overwatch is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you still playing Overwatch? Let us know what you think about the latest update in the comments below!

source: Overwatch