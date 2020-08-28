Medal of Honor: Above And Beyond VR Trailer Revealed

Respawn Entertainment has been on fire lately. After the massive success of Titanfall, we’ve been seeing a ton of great work being launched into the market form this team. We have Apex Legends, along with their latest release, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Now it looks like their next major release will be putting players through a war story through VR. If you haven’t heard, Respawn Entertainment is taking charge of Medal of Honor with a new VR video game.

We’re not sure just why the studio opted to bring out a VR game but after the less than stellar installments from this franchise, perhaps a change of scenery and gameplay mechanics is all the IP may need. Also, coming from a studio that has delivered some solid content, we like to be this game is in pretty good hands. Recently, the title has a brand new trailer for players to watch, which should give you a bit more insight into the game narrative.

From what it looks like, players are diving back into the second World War as an agent of the Office of Strategic Services. Going through a tough active war zone in Europe, players will find that the game will put players in different battles. You might find yourself on the ground, land, or sea. While the gameplay footage above may look a bit dated compared to what you may be used to seeing for the latest video game releases, you have to keep in mind that this is a VR title.

If you haven’t played a VR game then there’s certainly an element you can’t quite showcase on a standard video. Unfortunately, this game may be a bit limiting to who can try the title out. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see this game hit all major VR platforms. Instead, this is an Oculus Rift exclusive, although we’re not sure if this is just a timed exclusive deal. If that’s the case, then we may see other VR headsets become compatible such as the PlayStation VR and the HTC Vive.









