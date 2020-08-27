Mafia: Definitive Edition’s Latest Story Trailer Focuses on Loyalty, Power, and Family

A brand new story trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition has been showcased at the opening night of Gamescom 2020.

Check out the new trailer down below:

“In the world of organized crime, Tommy learns that loyalty to the Family can bring him riches and power far beyond his life as a cab driver. Despite the cost, this is a life of reward too big to ignore. Welcome to the Family.” Hangar 13

Dubbed “A Life of Reward too Big to Ignore”, the new story trailer dives into the difficulties of trying to find a spot in the corrupt Mafia as a cab-driver. Players will take control of Tommy Angelo, a rough cab-driver who gets wrapped up with the Mafia and learns the difficult lessons of power and wealth. Today’s new story trailer showcases these struggles exactly and whether Angelo realizes it or not this gig is a life of reward too big to ignore.

In related news, earlier this week an extensive look at Mafia: Definitive Edition has been released and showcases over 17-minutes of never before seen gameplay. The game preview is hosted by Youtuber Ghostrobo and joined by Hangar 13’s Creative Director Haden Blackman, who details the game’s new mechanics, visuals, and original score.

Mafia: Definitive Edition has received a new release date and now will release Sept. 25, 2020, on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you excited for Mafia: Definitive Edition? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Mafia Game Youtube Channel