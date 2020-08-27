LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Receives Gameplay Trailer, New Release Window Revealed

Today at the Opening Night of the Gamescom Show, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has received a brand new gameplay trailer, alongside a new release window.

Check out the all gameplay new trailer down below:

“Play through all nine Star Wars™ saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before” WB Games

The new trailer showcases up to two minutes of all-new gameplay for the remake of this classic LEGO title. Players will reminisce on all of the iconic and great movie moments while the iconic John Williams score majestically plays in the background. So whether you’re a fan of the prequels or the originals or heck even the recently released films, Star Wars fans will be pleased with the variation of content you get with this release.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will now release Spring 2021, with no firm release date announced. It is also worth noting that the final frame of the trailer reveals that the game will be released on both current and next-generation platforms.

What are your thoughts on this new gameplay trailer? Are you excited for it to release? If so let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: WB Games Youtube Channel