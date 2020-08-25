EA’s Squadrons Gameplay Footage to be Shown at Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2020 is around the corner, a matter of fact, its this week! However, due to the pandemic, no conventions are happening, but that has not stopped the gaming community!

This will be yet another online gaming convention, and it seems gamescom 2020 will be pretty legit as they will be bringing some exciting gaming news our way. The latest game to get announced for the show is EA’s Squadrons. This Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, we will be receiving a new look at the highly anticipated game.

Check out the official announcement from Geoff Keighley down below:

Thursday, @EAstarwars Squadrons will present a world premiere new look at the game as part of @gamescom #OpeningNightLive.



Tune in at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT



Watch at: https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/NnadTE7Yij — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2020

In related news, Insomniac Games will be bringing their recently announced title — Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart to gamescom opening night live as well. This is where we will see even more footage for the highly anticipated Ratchet and Clank sequel. Be Prepared to see plenty of great game reveals at gamescom 2020.

Gamescom 2020 kicks off later this week, stick with gameranx this entire weekend for all of the latest breaking news. What are you excited to see at the convention? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter