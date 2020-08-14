Call of Duty 2020 Teaser Website Reveals Code To Unlock Door Within Warzone

There is a massive fan base for the Call of Duty franchise and each year we get a brand new installment for the IP. While we are waiting for the announcement of just what Call of Duty 2020 will hold, more teases are coming out that will help players slowly uncover what’s to come. Another teaser has come out that takes players into Call of Duty: Warzone for more clues of what’s to come.

In the past, some statements came out suggesting that Call of Duty: Warzone would evolve over the years to help showcase the next big Call of Duty title, In fact, we’re finding out that the game is being used to really showcase some clues on what’s to come with Call of Duty 2020’s teaser website, Pawntakespawn.com showcasing some more content. This content involves a television display and a VHS which when played showcases some news broadcasts that are centered around the Cold War time period, which is what several leaks and rumors have suggested Call of Duty 2020 would be based around the Cold War. If this is the case then we would likely see it attached to the Black Ops franchise, although we’re still waiting for the big reveal.

The Code on the VCR opens a door in Farmhouse (via @PrestigeIsKey) pic.twitter.com/j7Y2HP1tEl — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 14, 2020

At any rate, there is a new set of clues that have emerged with the website that has taken players to the Farmhouse location within Call of Duty: Warzone, it’s here that we are able to use a newly unlocked code which is 49285163. This code will unlock a door and inside we’ll get access to more clues for the next major installment to the Call of Duty franchise.

In the meantime, fans are still digging around for more clues to help set the stage for the big grand unveiling of Call of Duty 2020. Have you tried accessing the Farmhouse locked door yet?

Source: IGN