Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Director Has Been Fired From Ubisoft

You’ve likely heard already about the various accusations that have come out regarding Ubisoft and in particular their developer, Ashraf Ismail. The developer was previously heading the next mainline Assassin’s Creed franchise installment but had recently announced that he is stepping down from the position of being the IP’s director. This was short-lived as it looks like Ubisoft has terminated the employee from the company after the widespread accusations started to flair up online.

The former director behind Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is now no longer an employee for Ubisoft. After accusations came up over the developer’s relationship affairs in his personal life, there was quite a backlash regarding the studio. As a result, it looks like simply stepping down from the prominent position within the company wasn’t enough. Instead, fans can expect the title to continue on without the developer being attached to the company at all.

Filed to Bloomberg terminal a few mins ago: Ubisoft has fired Assassin’s Creed Vikings creative director Ashraf Ismail following a fan accusation that he had lied about his marital status in order to have a relationship with her — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 14, 2020

This news comes from industry insider, Jason Schreier who has alerted his followers on Twitter this morning. Where this would leave Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is a bit uncertain. There’s no news yet on who will be stepping into the director spot and continue leading this game for the intended release date later this year. Perhaps this big change-up could cause the game to get delayed, although again until Ubisoft makes any official announcement, there’s really no way of knowing.

At any rate, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is still scheduled to release on November 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. We know that the game is also planned to be available for the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console platforms as well.

Source: Twitter









Source: Twitter