Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo Sparks Nostalgia; Demo Available Tomorrow

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games were a staple to gamers back in the day, and with the new upcoming remastered titles coming to current-day generation consoles, gamers are about to jump back into their childhood!

The new trailer is a showcase for the upcoming demo for Tony Hawk Pro Skater, which is centered around the iconic Warehouse level. The demo is set to go live tomorrow on all platforms, and this is where payers will be able to give the newly remastered skating game a go before it launches this September.

Check out the latest trailer for TonyHawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse demo down below:

Trailer Description:

Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels, and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more.

-Skate as the legendary Tony Hawk and the original pro roster, plus new pros

-Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack along with new music

-Hit insane trick combos with the iconic handling of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series

-Play all the original game modes and go head-to-head with local 2

-Player modes -Show off your style and creativity with upgraded Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features

-Take your sessions online and compete against players from around the world in multiplayer modes and leaderboards

In related news, EA has announced the return of another iconic skating game to the gaming community — Skate 4!

Yes, after years of fans asking for the return of the Skate franchise Ea has finally listened to the fans and is developing Skate 4. Our crying demand for Skate 4 has actually brought it into existence! The announcement was the ending of the EA Play 2020 event, and it was the perfect way to close out the event Learn more about Skate 4 right here!

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo will be available to download starting tomorrow, August 14th for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for Tony Hawks return? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube