Fan-Favorite Grounded Difficulty Makes a Return in The Last of Us Part II’s Latest Update
Naughty Dog has revealed that the fan-favorite Grounded Mode difficulty will make its long-awaited return to The Last of Us Part II.
The news comes from a brand new video uploaded to the PlayStation Youtube channel, which showcases the brutal mode in action. Deadlier enemies, infinite crafting, and touch of death will all be featured in this fan-favorite difficulty setting.
But wait there’s more. Permadeath, a mode that grants the player only one death will also arrive in the new update. Yes, you heard that correct, only one death for the entire playthrough. The new update will also bring two new trophies, one for completing a playthrough on each difficulty
Besides, Naughty Dog has also revealed that a slew of new game options will be available in the new update as well. For example, new gameplay modifiers and graphic options will be made available to ad a new twist to the gameplay mechanics. Have you ever wanted to play The Last of Us Part II in 8-bit graphics or wield the power for infinite ammo? Well, it will all be possible in this new update.
Check out down below to find out all the new features.
- Mirror World
- Mirror on Death
- Slow Motion
- Bullet Speed Mode
- Infinite Ammo
- Infinite Crafting
- Infinite Melee Durability
- Infinite Listen Mode Range
- One Shot
- Touch of Death
- 8-bit Audio
- 4-bit Audio
- Helium Audio
- Xenon Audio
- Saves now display playtime up to the second
- Film Grain Adjustment option
- Disable Listen Mode option
- Motion Sensor Function Aiming option
- Arc Throw HUD Display option
- Aiming Acceleration Scale option
- Aiming Ramp Power Scale option
- Accessibility improvements to Ground Zero encounter, collectible tracking, Enhanced Listen Mode for collectibles, and rope gameplay
The Last of Us Part II’s Grounded Difficulty arrives in-game on Aug. 13, 2020
What are your thoughts on this new difficulty mode? Will you be replaying with an all-new mode? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.
Source: PlayStation Youtube