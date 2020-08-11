Fan-Favorite Grounded Difficulty Makes a Return in The Last of Us Part II’s Latest Update

Naughty Dog has revealed that the fan-favorite Grounded Mode difficulty will make its long-awaited return to The Last of Us Part II.

The news comes from a brand new video uploaded to the PlayStation Youtube channel, which showcases the brutal mode in action. Deadlier enemies, infinite crafting, and touch of death will all be featured in this fan-favorite difficulty setting.

But wait there’s more. Permadeath, a mode that grants the player only one death will also arrive in the new update. Yes, you heard that correct, only one death for the entire playthrough. The new update will also bring two new trophies, one for completing a playthrough on each difficulty

Besides, Naughty Dog has also revealed that a slew of new game options will be available in the new update as well. For example, new gameplay modifiers and graphic options will be made available to ad a new twist to the gameplay mechanics. Have you ever wanted to play The Last of Us Part II in 8-bit graphics or wield the power for infinite ammo? Well, it will all be possible in this new update.

Check out down below to find out all the new features.

Mirror World

Mirror on Death

Slow Motion

Bullet Speed Mode

Infinite Ammo

Infinite Crafting

Infinite Melee Durability

Infinite Listen Mode Range

One Shot

Touch of Death

8-bit Audio

4-bit Audio

Helium Audio

Xenon Audio

Saves now display playtime up to the second

Film Grain Adjustment option

Disable Listen Mode option

Motion Sensor Function Aiming option

Arc Throw HUD Display option

Aiming Acceleration Scale option

Aiming Ramp Power Scale option

Accessibility improvements to Ground Zero encounter, collectible tracking, Enhanced Listen Mode for collectibles, and rope gameplay

The Last of Us Part II’s Grounded Difficulty arrives in-game on Aug. 13, 2020











What are your thoughts on this new difficulty mode? Will you be replaying with an all-new mode? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube