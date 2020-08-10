Sony Unveils Awesome New Line of PlayStation Funko POP! Vinyl Figures

Sony and Funko have collaborated to make a new line of POP! Vinyl figures featuring characters from PlayStation’s biggest hits.

Check out the tweet down below:

Funko and PlayStation collaborate to present another line inspired by PlayStation characters. Pre-Order Ratchet & Clank 2-pack, Sam Porter Bridges from DEATH STRANDING, Joel from The Last of Us, and Sweet Tooth from Twisted Metal today! https://t.co/Yj3VUpMrA7 #PlayStation #Funko pic.twitter.com/oeHAnfBOq1 — Funko (@OriginalFunko) August 10, 2020

The new line features five new figures, all themed around PlayStation titles. The iconic Ratchet and Clank, Joel from The Last of Us, Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding, and the glorious Twisted Metal Sweet Tooth are all present in this new wave. All these new figures will be available to purchase exclusively at Gamestop with pre-orders now live.

This newly announced wave of collectibles is exceptionally cool considering most of these characters have never received a POP! Vinyl figure in the past. Fans who’ve been wanting a representation of their favorite gaming characters will finally be able to add these new figures to their collection.

At the time of writing, there is no official release date, however, Gamestop’s website is expecting a fall release.

What are your thoughts on this new line of Funko POP! Vinyl figures? Are you excited to add them to your collection?

