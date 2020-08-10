Horizon Zero Dawn Devs Are Working On PC Port Issues

Sony has a long list of quite an incredible video game titles exclusives. They have usually catered towards fans by offering these exclusives in either the console platforms or even their handheld gaming platforms. However, things were shaken up in 2020 when Sony brought out their PlayStation 4 exclusive title, Horizon Zero Dawn to the PC platform. This could be the start of some great Sony exclusives on the PC following after, however, some fans are not too pleased over this latest release.

In Horizon Zero Dawn, the game follows a young woman named Aloy. Set in the future where humanity has fallen, the great cities are now shells of a once-thriving society. Now, the world is dominated by metal machines while surviving humans live in tribes that take part in what is now ancient rituals. Aloy was cast out from her tribe as a newborn baby and while she was raised up by another outcast man, Aloy begins her journey. Players will venture out in hopes of finding out where Aloy came from and why the tribe would outcast her at such a young innocent age.

This game was a massive success and the development studio, Guerrilla Games has even announced a sequel in the works for the PlayStation 5. With that said, the studio has also just released Horizon Zero Dawn on the PC platform and as most ports end up going, there were some initial issues. Fans have taken online to alert the developers of the various technical issues and crashes they have been enduring with.

We have been monitoring all of our channels and are aware that some players have been experiencing crashes and other technical issues. Please know that we are investigating your reports as our highest priority. We appreciate those who have already taken the time to report their issues on Steam, Reddit, or via our website. If you are still encountering crashes or bugs, please continue to use those spaces, or refer to our FAQ if you are unsure of how to proceed. Your reports are, and have already been, incredibly helpful for our teams.

Taking to the Steam page, the development studio has alerted the fan base that they are aware of the issues going on right now and are working to resolve them quickly. We’re not sure just how long it will be before all of the issues get worked out, but this is likely going to be a big job to ensure that Sony’s exclusive thrives just as well as it did on the PlayStation 4.

Source: Steam