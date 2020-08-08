Shinji Mikami Talks About Ghostwire: Tokyo in Latest Trailer; Dog Petting Feature Announced

Bethesda held QuakeCon 2020 yesterday, which has brought plenty of great news for their upcoming games, current games, and everything else in between. One of the big games that got slightly detailed at the stay at home convention, was TangoWork’s upcoming horror title, Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The trailer was very minimal when it comes to showcasing gameplay for Ghostwire, but we did get a message from legendary video game developer — Shinji Mikami. The trailer is about a minute long, and Mikami thanks all the positive reception from the fans so far. More information about the game will be shared in the future, but Mikami let us go with one new announcement — we can pet the dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo!

Check out the latest Ghostwire: Tokyo trailer down below:

Game Description:

Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city’s population vanished. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance.

Earlier this year, Bethesda detailed Ghostwire: Tokyo at Sony’s Future of Gaming event, which we first look at the gameplay for the upcoming horror game. The gameplay caught many of us by surprise, but nonetheless the gaming community was very excited to learn more. If you have yet to see the gameplay of Ghostwire, click here!

Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to release for the PS5 and PC. No release date has been announced as of yet. Are you excited for the upcoming horror title? Let us know in the comments below!

