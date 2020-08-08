Microsoft Releases Project xCloud Mobile Gaming Accessories Trailer

Project xCloud for Xbox seems to be one of the most impressive technical achievements in the gaming industry in the last decade, and as we approach the official rollout of the service, gamers and Microsoft alike wait in anticipation.

Microsoft has released a new video talking about mobile gaming accessories that will work with Project xCloud. As we know already, the streaming service will work on Android devices, and will allow gamers to play titles like Gears of War 5, Halo, Sea of Thieves, and hundreds of other titles on the go. Users will need an Xbox One remote, or compatible gaming accessory that Microsoft detailed in the video.

Check out Xbox Mobile Gaming Accessories down below:

We are excited to announce our lineup of Designed for Xbox mobile gaming accessories, available for pre-order or purchase today. Starting on September 15, taking your favorite Xbox titles with you will be easier than ever with the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (sold separately); making that experience feel like home is where the hardware comes in.

Microsoft made the announcement of this streaming service being added into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the official Xbox Wire website where the post claims that cloud gaming will be a major step in Microsoft’s ongoing vision for their gaming division. This is also a nice incentive to add on the Ultimate tier for the Game Pass as Project xCloud won’t cost you anything.

Those of you who have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will soon find that Project xCloud will be implemented. This will take place on September 15, 2020, and from there you will have over 100 video game titles to enjoy on your mobile device. This includes the likes of Destiny 2, Gears 5, Forza Horizon, The Outer Worlds, Sunset Overdrive, Sea of Thieves, among others. Learn more about Project xCloud right here!

Project xCloud is finally almost here, are you excited to be playing Xbox games on the go? Let us know in the comments below!

