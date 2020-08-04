Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Will Feature xCloud This September 15

There’s been a bigger focus around getting video game titles on a streaming service. While we’re waiting for a company to really take charge of the Netflix for gaming, it looks like Microsoft is gearing up to take a chance at making a large splash when it comes to streaming video games. Known as Project xCloud, this streaming service for Microsoft will soon be featured on a premium service you may already have access to.

Those of you who have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will soon find that Project xCloud will be implemented. This will take place on September 15, 2020, and from there you will have over 100 video game titles to enjoy on your mobile device. This includes the likes of Destiny 2, Gears 5, Forza Horizon, The Outer Worlds, Sunset Overdrive, Sea of Thieves, among others.

Microsoft made the announcement of this streaming service being added into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the official Xbox Wire website where the post claims that cloud gaming will be a major step in Microsoft’s ongoing vision for their gaming division. This is also a nice incentive to add on the Ultimate tier for the Game Pass as Project xCloud won’t cost you anything.

While players will have access to over 100 games immediately, there is also going to be accessible to other day-one launches on the Game Pass. This means that the big title hits for Microsoft’s Xbox studios will be available to stream rather than having to download and using your own hardware. For instance, we could expect Halo Infinite to also release on Project xCloud.

Right now the service is only available for your smartphone or tablet. We’re sure that over time the goal would to see this cloud gaming take over on other platforms such as a PC or perhaps even a smart TV, although that is purely speculation on our part right now. As for those who don’t have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the service will cost players $14.99 per month which could very well be worth it. Not only will you have access to download and enjoy games on your Xbox One or PC, but you’ll also have member-only discounts, deals, perks, and Xbox Live Gold. Furthermore, this will soon include project xCloud.

Source: Xbox